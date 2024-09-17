WATCH: Inguquko White Stars serenade President Mnangagwa to celebrate his birthday

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

IT is not every traditional dance group that gets to sing for a nation’s president on his or her birthday.

However, on Monday afternoon, Victoria Falls-based Inguquko White Stars found themselves singing the Happy Birthday hymn to President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa turned 82 on Sunday.

On Monday he was in Victoria Falls for the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON).

Inguquko White Stars mesmerised President Mnangagwa, who was flanked by Defence Minister Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

Vitalis Nkosi, director of Inguquko White Stars, later shared with Chronicle Showbizz his excitement in performing for the President.

“We are thrilled to have sung for the President on his birthday.

“We have sung for the President before but it was our first time to sing for him at such an important occasion celebrating his birthday,” said Nkosi.