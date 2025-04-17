Watch: Jah Prayzah prepares fans for “Ndini Mukudzeyi” with prayer-filled prelude

Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

To whet fans’ appetites ahead of his highly anticipated Ndini Mukudzeyi album launch, contemporary music star Jah Prayzah is set to release a gospel single titled “Fambai Neni” on April 17.

Although Fambai Neni is not part of the upcoming album, the track serves as a spiritual prelude to the project.

“Sekutaura kwandaita mukatenderana neni, chese chatinoita tinofanira kutanga taisa munamato, kungava kufara, kuchema, kushava kana kuzorora (As I said and you agreed with me, everything we do should begin with prayer, whether it’s celebrating, mourning, grieving, or resting),” Jah Prayzah shared on his social media platforms.

“Be ready for the Fambai Neni premiere at 18:30 tonight.”

He said that while the single will not feature on Ndini Mukudzeyi, it is a meaningful way to usher in the new era, with prayer.