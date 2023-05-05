Watch: Jeys’ Meet the People tour a success!

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

LEGENDARY versatile musician Jeys Marabini showed his prowess in the industry this past weekend after he successfully staged four gigs in Harare.

Accompanied by his band, Marabini started off by breaking a 28-year jinx on Friday as he set foot on the Theatre in the Park stage, a place he last played at in 1995. On Saturday, he headed to Ruwa with the show being oversubscribed. Sunday saw Marabini perform at Bar Rouge before they closed off the long weekend in style with a performance at PJC Restaurant.

From the trending videos of his performances, it was clear that Marabini had long starved his fans from the capital and nearby areas of shows as they could be seen dancing and singing along to his tracks.

For his Meet the People tour, Marabini roped in the services of celebrated percussionist Othnell Mangoma, backing vocalist Nqabelo Sibanda, keyboardist/bassist/music producer Nate Oktopus (Nathaniel Chipunza), lead guitarist/vocalist Zaqace (Ezekiel Chipunza), bassist/keyboardist Master H (Hlelelani Moyo), saxophonist Benjamin Benji and drummer Jasi.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz shortly after returning to Bulawayo on Tuesday morning, Marabini said he was pleased with the turnout at the shows. He went on to share plans to take the tour to other places in the country.

“The tour was a success, an amazing experience. The support we got from the attendees was wonderful. From the engagement, fans commented well on my songs saying my type of music is unique and that I should continue doing more.

“Going forward, we’re planning to do the tour in Bulawayo and other cities. Places that I last played at a long time back are the ones that I was to visit to ensure that I reunite with fans,” said Marabini.