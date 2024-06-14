WATCH: Journalists must embrace digital revolution, adapt and evolve to thrive in the modern era

Lingani Nyika, [email protected]

DURING a recent interactive engagement with the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in Masvingo, journalists had the opportunity to learn about multi-media and data journalism in the context of rapidly evolving digital technology, while enhancing their journalism skills.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/PHAxK9-rED0

Journalists should adapt multimedia journalism, which encompasses various forms of storytelling, including text, audio, video, and interactive content, which can be used to convey information in a more comprehensive and engaging manner, trainers said.

Data journalism involves using data analysis and visualization tools to tell stories based on factual information, often uncovering patterns, trends, or inconsistencies that may not be immediately apparent.

Speaking at the workshop, media expert and trainer, Mr Vincent Kahiya, highlighted the importance of adapting and being innovative in the face of these technological advancements.