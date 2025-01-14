Watch: Joy and screams as little ones start school

Raymond Jaravaza – [email protected]

TUESDAY morning marked the beginning of the academic journey for thousands of little boys and girls starting Early Childhood Development (ECD) at schools across Bulawayo.

Children as young as four years old started ECD classes on the first day of the 2025 first term. For some, the first day at school signalled a new chapter in their young lives as they entered a classroom for the first time.

Accompanied by parents and guardians, some of the children dressed in school uniform for the first time and began the experience of spending half the day at school compared to staying at home.

ECD classes typically start early in the morning and end at noon.

“We have enrolled 10 ECD learners for the 2025 class but expect more parents to bring their children as the week progresses although the class won’t exceed 20 learners,” said Growing Minds Academy marketing manager Miss Samantha Manyathela.

The school has a strict teacher-to-pupil ratio that it adheres to where one ECD teacher and as assistant cater for 20 learners or less.

“Some of the kids cried when their parents dropped them off in the morning while the few brave ones were happy to stay behind and mingle with other learners,” said Ms Manyathela.

The school has entered into agreements with parents who cannot afford to pay the full school fees to pay in instalments until mid-March.

At another ECD centre in Mzilikazi suburb, Mrs Angelina Ndlovu said the little kids will adjust to being dropped off at school by their parents and spending half the day in class as well as playing outside in the sports fields.

“Kids adapt to new environments very quickly and by the end of the week they will be looking forward to coming to school every day. Parents come to pick up the kids at 12:30PM and anyone whose name is not registered with the school is not allowed to fetch a child here,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

By noon on Tuesday afternoon, parents and guardians of kids in ECD had started arriving at various schools to pick them up.

At Ingwegwe Primary School in Pumula East, parents had started trickling into the school to pick up the young ones around 12:15PM.