WATCH: Kaindu won’t risk Faira

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu says he will not be risking defender Archford Faira in their game against ZPC Kariba on Saturday.

Faira is still recovering from an injury and Kaindu hinted the defender may be back for their mid-week clash against Manica Diamonds.

“Our preparations are going okay. We are trying to plan to see how in terms of training we will travel to ZPC Kariba and back for a mid-week encounter. In training the response has been positive. We welcome Melikhaya Ncube who was on suspension and we are also monitoring Godknows Makaruse who could not finish the game against FC Platinum.

“Archford Faira who missed the FC Platinum game is showing lots of improvement but we don’t want to put much pressure on him. He will not be available for the weekend game but we anticipate he will be available for the Manica Diamonds game mid-week,” said Kaindu.

