WATCH: Kariba Development and marketing strategy launched

Business Reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu, officially launched the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Strategy in Kariba yesterday.

The launch follows numerous stakeholder engagements, which were frustrated by the Covid-19 outbreak, especially over the period 2020-2021.

Minister Ndhlovu paid tribute to the tourism industry players for working on the plan despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Let me express my heartfelt appreciation for not giving up on this process against the backdrop of Covid-19 and the challenging business environment this great destination has been experiencing over the years,” he said in his address.

“Thank you once again for the commitment to work towards the success of the Kariba region. Over time, the region and Kariba, in particular, has been a favourable destination for both domestic, regional, and international tourists,” he said.

“It may be recalled that in the early 2000s, visitors would throng Kariba in their thousands to enjoy the heat, game viewing, casino, tiger tournament, fishing, spending nights in house boats as well as experiencing its rich historical and cultural heritage.

“However, this market segment literally has sunk into oblivion due to a number of factors, most of which l believe, the strategy we are launching today will address in a more sustainable manner,” said Ndhlovu.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, said they have developed an action matrix that entailed coming up with a robust development and marketing plan.

“The plan intends to address issues critical to Kariba. These were more on the supply and demand side,” she said.

“The supply side focused on accessibility, accommodation, activities, and attractions. While on the demand side focused largely on the change of travellers and behaviour.”

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa, was in attendance. Tourism Business Council leader, Mr Wengai Nhau, and Kariba Regional Tourism Revival Committee chairman Mr Quinten de Lange.