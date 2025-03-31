Watch: Kariba MP wants more sports

Sports Reporter

KARIBA needs more sport to benefit the community and to drive sports tourism.

Shine Gwangwaba, the Member of Parliament for Kariba Constituency, who was in Bulawayo with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sport, said there is need for more sport.

He challenged national associations to bring more sporting codes to Kariba.

Kariba is one of Zimbabwe’s star tourist attractions and houses the country’s biggest hydro-electric plants.

“As you know Kariba is one of the most marginalised areas, am happy we are trying to do a lot, we have big clubs like ZPC Kariba who play in the PSL, that one is not enough,” he said.

He said on the sidelines of the tour of Barbourfields: “As an MP we are on a tour with some of our colleagues touring facilities for pitches rugby and cricket. As Kariba we need to be incorporated into football or other sports dynamics, Kariba is a tourist centre, we need youths to be scouted, we need state of the art facilities,” said the Kariba MP.

He said the few visible sports codes were not enough for the area.

“We have some other sport activities, we have cricket being played here, even marathon, we have schools competitions where some even qualify for regional and inter-district competitions,” said Gwangwaba.