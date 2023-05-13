WATCH: Killing the formal way of doing business. . . City council watches helplessly as illegal vendor menace grows

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council’s “Siye phambili” motto has always been associated with the city’s forward thinking and developmental trajectory.

It spoke to the pride of the city, once a highly industrialised area and the cleanest city across southern Africa.

Today, the city is synonymous with illegal vending among other vices, betraying the visionary forward thinking of the founding city fathers.

The council seems to have lost control of the city centre to vendors who have invaded streets and forced closure of some shops.

While the closure of Edgars Stores situated at the corner of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Herbert Chitepo Street was more pronounced, it is not the only shop that has been forced to close.

Illegal vendors have occupied streets such as Jason Moyo, between 4th and 6th Avenue and taken over parking areas.

Some boutiques that were operating in the area have been forced out.

“What is the point of paying rentals and even taxes when individuals selling similar wares, are doing so outside your business premises without facing any action,” is the general sentiment among business owners.

While in the morning there is a semblance of order with only a few vendors operating from some streets, the situation changes as the day progresses.

Vendors have permanently occupied sections of Fort Street and Herbert Chitepo.

Two-way traffic lanes have been invaded by vendors on roads such as Fifth Avenue, making it difficult for motorists to navigate their way.

Walking along pavements is increasingly becoming nightmarish as illegal vendors block the way with their wares.

Basic commodities and household goods among other things found in shops are sold on the street.

In worse case scenarios, illegal vendors sell products that are provided by a shop at its door step.

Apart from the illegally operating vendors, kombis and pirate taxis have invaded the city too, picking up passengers at undesignated areas.

They brazenly disregard the rules of the road making it a nightmare for other motorists to drive in the city.

As if the situation is not bad enough, pushcart operators also make it even more difficult to move in the area as they also have become part of the ecosystem that aids the illicit activities.

The systems are not working and the informal sector is hurting formal businesses.

One of the formal traders, Felex Marongedza said it was disheartening that illegal vendors have taken over the streets.

“These guys have occupied pavements, they sit at our shops’ doorsteps, they are selling goods that we are selling in the shops. The council and police come to our shops demanding to see our operating licences leaving those who are operating illegally outside our shops. This is killing the formal way of doing business, individuals who are not paying tax are being propped up which means sales in shops are decreasing and the tax base is also decreasing,” said Marongedza.

He said there is a need for enforcement of the law and removal of the vendors who are taking away business from registered businesses.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube said the issue of vendors has become difficult to address and is destroying businesses.

“This is a very difficult situation we find ourselves in. It’s actually killing the businesses which are our cash cow. You are aware that we’ve tried before to evict illegal vendors but we have had very strong resistance. This is also a very difficult time, the election season. In all fairness it’s going to be very difficult now because of the elections to deal with this menace,” said Dube.

He said council had decided to contain the vendors to limited streets while engaging political players to address the problem permanently.

“The only strategy that we think can help now is to stop the spread of illegal vending into other areas and confine it to the already problematic areas. We can stop the spread by also engaging the leaders of these illegal vendors who include political parties bringing to their attention the consequences of their actions under the current threat of cholera,” he said.

“Some members see the dangers of the illegal activities but some who are direct beneficiaries of the election outcome are actually fuelling the problem. Reports have been made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the persons or leadership on these illegal activities and await their action.”

Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube said the chaotic vending taking place has dropped Bulawayo’s standards.

He said the city fathers need to be innovative in addressing the prevailing problem.

“Perhaps the city fathers, one way or the other, need to up their game. They should have come up with better strategies. If you see a situation happening in your area, you need to be innovative enough and see what the best way to deal with such eventualities is. The city fathers need to deal with the vending menace,” he said. [email protected]