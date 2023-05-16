WATCH: King KG’s Trovoco Trust donates to underprivileged children

Mthabisi Tshuma

POET King KG has donated to underprivileged children in some parts of Bulawayo through his Trust named Thee Roots Voluntary Charity Organisation (Trovoco).

A total of 12 beneficiaries received clothes, shoes, 32- and 72-page exercise books, 72-page exercise books, 10 counter books, crayons, watermarks, pencils, pens, erasers and sharpeners.

The children are based at Pison which is 13 kilometres away from Bulawayo on Harare Road, close to Lookout Masuku Barracks.

Trovoco donations manager Nkosinomusa Sibanda said:

“The donation comes as these kids go to school without food, no lunch packs and they come back to little and at times nothing to eat. They told a sad story of how other kids laugh at them because they don’t have proper uniforms.

“Their school demands that every child must have a new uniform for winter, which their parents and grandparents can’t afford. Most of them, they live with grandparents and have no birth certificates and no school shoes.”

Sibanda said their houses were affected by Cyclone Freddy to a greater extent such that one family had to move to their neighbour and they are lodging where chickens used to be kept.

“Their cry is on foodstuffs, clothing, blankets and roofing. They wish if only they had a borehole, they could do projects and better their living standards but to mention but a few.

“After visiting them last Thursday we went back on Monday where we managed to buy groceries that include rice, sugar, cooking oil and snacks, but we’re looking for well-wishers who may also reach out and help them with food and empowerment programmes,” said Sibanda.