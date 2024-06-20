WATCH: Kombi driver rams car into Mpopoma High school wall; flees

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

A Tshova Mubaiwa driver took flight after ramming a Kombi that he was driving into the Mpopoma High School precast wall this morning.

According to a security guard at the school Mr Patrick Mahachi, there were four passengers plus the driver and his conductor.

When the newscrew arrived, a Bulawayo Fire Brigade vehicle was still around while the injured had all been ferried to hospital while stunned Mpopoma High School teachers, learners and members of the public were milling around the accident scene, wondering how it may have happened.

“I saw the Kombi literally flying towards the precast wall and I rushed to the scene and found that one of the four passengers seemed to have sustained a broken leg. What is surprising me is the speed at which the driver vanished into thin air,” said Mr Mahachi.

Bulawayo City Chief Fire Officer Mr Nhlanganiso Moyo said his team members attended the scene and remained on standby until the Kombi was towed away from the site.

“We attended to a Road Traffic accident early this morning at 0740hours where a commuter omnibus heading towards Luveve lost control, veered off the road and hit a precast wall and a chicken run inside Mpopoma High School. Five persons were injured and conveyed to the hospital. The Kombi was rendered safe by the brigade crew who pulled the vehicle out of the school ensuring that all was safe taking into account that it might burst into flames,” said Mr Moyo.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they will issue a statement later during the day after gathering all the details.