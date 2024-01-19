WATCH: Konka Pub’s renaissance: Gandz takes the helm in elevating nightlife beyond Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Posh nightclub, Konka Pub located within Beitbridge town, has reopened its doors to the public under new management.

The recently revamped and rebranded establishment brought a revitalised nightlife experience on Thursday night, setting the tone for an exciting weekend ahead.

Known for drawing crowds every weekend, Konka Pub now boasts state-of-the-art décor, elevating its status as a premier entertainment venue.

The new management, led by the well-known bar proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa, who has successfully operated various bars in Bulawayo, including Palace Hotel and Waverly Hotel, expressed their commitment to expanding their influence in other towns.

“Over the past year, we have established a successful brand in Bulawayo, providing quality entertainment and service. Now, we aim to extend our positive impact to other parts of Matabeleland. Our goal is to transform Konka Pub into a high-end entertainment spot while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the local community,” stated Gandz. – @mthabisi_mthire