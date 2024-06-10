Watch: Kwangen’ uGabadiya kwashuba – Awa Khiwe aces Nawanadem remix verse

Showbiz Writer

Ndebele rap queen Awa Khiwe undoubtedly aced her verse on Master H’s Nawanadem/Dhanzi remix.

The remix, accompanied by its visuals, was released on YouTube over the weekend and features artistes Bling4, Bazooker, Kikky Bada$$, Awa Khiwe, Julian King, Hwinza, and Holy Ten.

The track, available on YouTube, is currently number 1 on trending, with people generally praising the artists for a job well done.

A grateful Awa Khiwe, famed for the hit Ngeke Bengimele, commented on the song and thanked Master H for featuring her.

“Shout out to everyone who made this project possible. So much fun was had and I’m thankful for the friendships gained along the way. Thank you to everyone who worked hard behind the scenes to make this possible,” posted Awa on her Facebook page.

WATCH HERE: https://youtube.com/shorts/b4oilKbjD5o?si=pwLvWB-nKEU5tOZm

Awa, who had gone quiet for a while, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to bounce back on the music scene.

“Most importantly, thanks to those who worked around the clock to make my beautiful costumes and God for allowing me to get back into making music. Working with Bottom Camp was a wonderful and inspirational experience,” she said.

“There is so much power in collaboration. Big up to Master H’s manager – Mponda Sugar and DJ Tecco, your professionalism and dedication are out of this world.”

As of Monday midday, the song was nearing 200,000 views on YouTube, three days after its release. The original song featuring Voltz J.T, released five months ago has two million views.