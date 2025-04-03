Watch: Late Insiza North Legislator Cde Farai Taruvinga remembered for transformative leadership

Nqobile Bhebhe,Zimpapers News Hub

The late ZANU PF Insiza North legislator, Cde Farai “Fimbo” Taruvinga, has been hailed as a hardworking and people-oriented leader who spearheaded life-changing developments in Matabeleland South.

Speaking to Zimpapers News Hub at a memorial service in Bulawayo on Thursday afternoon, Matabeleland South Provincial Political Commissar, Cde Washington Nkomo, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Cde Taruvinga, stating that he will be greatly missed.

Cde Taruvinga passed away on Monday morning at his home in Bulawayo after a long battle with cancer. He was 53.