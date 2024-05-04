WATCH: ‘Lead, Excel and Overcome’: President challenges ZDF to scale up focus on innovation, technology to lead in the military sector

Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Mnangagwa congratulates best officer cadet Shepherd Hapawori who was presented a sword of honour at the Commissioning Parade of the Regular Officer Cadet Course at ZMA in Gweru yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

The commander-in-chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), President Mnangagwa has emphasised the importance of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) and innovation in modernising the ZDF.

Speaking at the commissioning of 182 Officer Cadets who completed the Regular Officer Cadet Course (ROCC) 3/39/22 pass out parade held at the Zimbabwe Military Academy (ZMA) in Gweru yesterday, President Mnangagwa urged the ZDF to focus on innovation and technology development to broaden their capabilities within the military sector.

He stressed the importance of ICT training for officer cadets, which equips them with a deeper understanding of ICT concepts crucial for operating modern computerised military equipment and navigating the impact of technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence, on the future of warfare.

“I challenge the Zimbabwe Defence Forces across its training institutions, departments and agencies to scale up focus on innovation and technology development to leap forward and broaden our capabilities within the military sector.

“Training on Information Communication Technology undertaken during this course was meant to enhance the officer cadets’ computer literacy and introduce appropriate ICT concepts. Capabilities in this regard will go a long way towards enriching the understanding of computerised military equipment and the impact of technology in the realm of modern warfare by our young officers, especially in view of developments in artificial intelligence,” said President Mnangagwa.

He pointed out that this event marks a significant milestone — the 39th Commissioning Parade of the ROCC. The ceremony, he said, underscores the institution’s unwavering commitment to its core mission of supplying the Zimbabwe National Army with well-trained, young and professional officers.

“The past 21 months have seen these young cadets on parade, undergo a gruelling period of unique mental, physical and intellectual training. Throughout the period, graduands have demonstrated great resolve, determination and commitment to meet the required training standards of this Academy and indeed the Zimbabwe National Army,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the cadets started training on July 18, 2022, with an initial enrolment of 220 candidates comprising 54 females (24 percent) and 166 males (76 percent).

“I have been briefed that 38 or 17 percent of students dropped from the course due to ill health, voluntary resignation and indiscipline, leaving 182 officer cadets that include 44 females who are graduating today,” he said. The President stressed the vital role women play in ensuring national defence and security. Their inclusion in the ZDF’s leadership positions, he said, signifies a strong commitment to empowering both young women and men to achieve their full potential within the national security framework.

“I, therefore, recognise the tremendous efforts being made by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to raise the enrolment figures of female officer cadets undertaking this prestigious course.”

He said the syllabus develops the officer cadets’ character, command and leadership skills as well as evaluates their officer potential in military service as regular officers in the ZDF.

“Subjects covered by the course include Drill, Skill at Arms, Map Reading, Field Craft, Voice Procedure, Leadership, Command and Administration, Military Law, Law of Armed Conflict, Conventions of Service, First Aid and Civil Military Relations,” said President Mnangagwa. He underlined the military’s unique position as a unifying force rooted in the people. It serves to protect them, safeguard national identity, preserve the country’s rich history, and foster unity while ensuring peace and harmony.

“As our future military leaders, it is essential that you have a deep understanding and appreciation of our national values and ethos. More so that our military is a unifying force, which comes from the people as well as protects them and defends our national identity, rich history, unity, peace and harmony,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the ZMA’s ongoing initiative of organising visits for cadets to historical landmarks of the liberation struggle. He highlighted the importance of these visits, citing the recent tours to Chimoio, Mozambique, Freedom Camp, Zambia and the Kamungoma Battle Site in Gutu.

“In line with the ongoing recognition and memorialisation of historic aspects of our liberation war heritage, I challenge the Defence Forces to broaden the number of sites visited and extend the opportunity of such tours to already serving members. Such exposure must serve as a constant reminder of the need to jealously guard and bravely defend our independence, freedom and democracy for perpetuity,” he said.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged the graduating class as the 12th cohort to receive their Diplomas in Military Training and Education, a programme offered in collaboration with Midlands State University.

“As Chancellor, I urge Midlands State University to continue providing academic guidance to the Academy, anchored by our Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model, in running the diploma programme.

“The resolve to achieve your aspirations along with the leadership qualities you exhibited during training have earned you the right to be commissioned in the Zimbabwe National Army. Your decision to join the Defence Forces in the officers’ corps is commendable and a noble calling which should never be taken lightly,” he said.

The President called for unwavering patriotism and loyalty, and also emphasised that discipline, sacrifice, dependability and selflessness are essential qualities that must be consistently demonstrated.

He articulated that serving in the ZDF is not just a role, but a commitment to the nation, requiring one to prioritise the welfare of the citizens and the country above their own.

“This calls for the highest standards of honour and integrity among you. Always remember that you are not just joining an organisation; you are becoming part of a broader family which also thrives on honour, respect, courage, decisiveness, dependability, initiative and tact.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces should always defend the secure and stable environment, which is necessary for the attainment of our Vision to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

He encouraged the cadets to wholeheartedly accept the duties accompanying their commission. He highlighted that the conclusion of their training signifies the commencement of a fresh, thrilling, yet challenging chapter.

“As you stand on the verge of your military careers, be encouraged by the fact that we believe in you and look up to you with hope and confidence. Go forth to your various stations and lead with unwavering integrity, boldness and compassion. The road ahead will, at times, be tough, but exciting, and rewarding, helping to develop sound character and resilience.

“Be humble, lead with your heart, and serve with purpose. I have every confidence that you will be able to ‘Lead, Excel and Overcome’, in line with the Oath of Allegiance you have taken today,” President Mnangagwa said.