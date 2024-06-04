WATCH: ‘Lesotho no pushovers’

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

WARRIORS captain, Marshall Munetsi has reminded fans that their opponents are no pushovers ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday. Although the Warriors are playing as the home team, they are forced to play away due to the unavailability of a CAF-certified stadium in the country.

Despite a highly anticipated showdown against Bafana Bafana on Tuesday next week, Munetsi believes their focus must remain on the Lesotho game.He also urged Zimbabwean fans based in South Africa to come in their numbers to support the Warriors.

“I think it’s the best time to play these games because we have had about 10 games to recover and prepare. It’s also good to be here close to home and playing this game during the off-season,” said Munetsi.

“They are tough games for us. If you see, Lesotho drew with Nigeria and South Africa and they are ahead of us in terms of points. So, every game is a challenge for us and our main focus right now is Lesotho because they are not pushovers.

“They have a couple of guys playing in the South African league, so they are competitive. I urge those here in South Africa to come, Orlando is also my home, so I know that most people will be making their way there.”Munetsi played for Orlando Pirates before moving abroad.

Meanwhile, interim head coach, Jairos Tapera has said he is still getting to know his team ahead of the crucial game. Although he plans to analyse their opponents to work out the best play-style, he remains hopeful that his team will triumph.

“I am grateful for the appointment, it’s not only for me, but for Zimbabweans. It’s going to be crucial for us and an important week for Team Zimbabwe and everyone involved. We had our first feel of the Zimbabwe team together. We are trying to get to know each other as a team,” said Tapera.

“Probably after a day, we will have some indications as to how we are going to play depending on the information. I have hope after what l have seen and am encouraged with how the players have responded to our first training and discussions.

“We are still gathering information on our next opponents, which is why I said maybe after a day or so, we will have full information about them. But we are here to win for Zimbabwe.” — @innocentskizoe.