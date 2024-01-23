WATCH: ‘Let’s vote in peace’…All candidates cleared ahead of Bosso elections

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS elections’ returning officer Peter Dube has called for peace and unity of purpose as the club heads for polls to elect the chairman, secretary and committee member on February 4.

Dube was speaking after the candidates’ verification process held at the club offices yesterday.

The club constitution demands that the nomination and Electoral College sit after the closure of nominations to verify and consider nominations.

Nominations closed on Saturday.

“This was a process where we were checking if candidates fulfilled all the requirements for one to stand as a candidate for the elections, picking the right forms, paying the correct fee, getting the receipts from the office, and also that they have been nominated and supported by bona fide Highlanders members in so far as the constitution is concerned.

“I am happy to announce that of the submitted forms, all the nine contestants who submitted their papers qualified. For the committee member position, we received two names, Bhekumuzi Sibanda and Kindman Ndlovu. For the position of secretary, there were three names, Raerburn Nkosana Ndebele, Morgen Dube, and Nsikelelo Mafa-Moyo. Finally, for the chairman’s position, we received four names, these are Eddison Dube, Johnfat Sibanda, Nodumo Nyathi, and Kenneth Mhlophe,” said Dube.

He said the verification process was done smoothly but, admitted it was one of the longest in recent times given the number of people vying for the posts.

“I think we had slightly more contestants than we normally have in such an election, that is why it took us a bit longer to go through the names. Otherwise, the screening went through smoothly,” he said.

Soon after announcing the outcome of the nominees’ verification, the Highlanders electoral college was quick to urge members and supporters of the running candidates to be mature in their conduct as the election day nears.

“We urge all who are members, candidates as well as those that support their candidature to get involved in a friendly and mature contest for the positions, which has normally been the case,” said Dube.

In the nomination process, candidates vying for posts must have been Highlanders members for an uninterrupted period of 24 months. They had to get their nomination forms signed by a minimum of 10 Highlanders members who are in good standing and were required to have paid a nomination fee of US$200 to qualify as contestants. The nomination fee is refundable if a candidate receives at least 10 percent of the total votes cast for the position they are contesting.

Past elections have caused divisions among members.

This time around Dube has called on members to put the club first and avoid tensions and camps in within the system.

Of the candidates vying for leadership, Mhlophe was the earliest together with his agents. Another candidate Dube came later to check his papers.

Mafa-Moyo was also visible at the Highlanders office, 50 Robert Mugabe Way.

Highlanders members will on January 28 gather for the team’s annual general meeting, before the polls are held the following week. – @NkosieLegend.