Watch: Little smiles, big fun: ZITF delivers on kids’ holiday thrills

While the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is known as a hub for business and innovation, it is also fast becoming one of the most anticipated fun-filled outings for kids during the April holidays.

The latest addition to the entertainment line-up, adding to the carnival vibe, is Cybertrust Kids Events, a mobile leisure-ride centre setting up right across the ZITF showgrounds. Its director, Godfrey Gwangwara, said the setup will feature kiddie train rides, water-based fun, and various leisure activities designed especially for the little ones.

“We’re inviting parents to bring their children out to enjoy a safe and entertaining space,” Gwangwara said.

Their kid-friendly zone will be open from April 24 to 26, aligning with the public days of the ZITF buzz.

A ZITF staple, Luna Park Family Amusement Park, rolled into Bulawayo at the start of the month and is offering an unforgettable experience for young thrill-seekers. From adrenaline-pumping quad bike rides to bouncy trampolines, water walker adventures, and classic toffee apples, the park promises endless excitement for families visiting the trade fair.

ZITF has long been a space for business networking and cultural exchange, but it is also proving to be a time where families can bond, laugh, and make lasting memories. With fun zones like these, the trade fair truly becomes an all-ages affair, where kids can play while adults explore the exhibitions.