Watch Live the 44th SADC Summit
President Mnangagwa today takes over the SADC Chairpersonship during the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.
Click here to follow live proceedings at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.
Online reporter The moment has come! President Mnangagwa will today assume the Sadc Chairmanship, taking over from Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who has been at the helm of the regional body for the past year. He was deputised by President Mnangagwa, who will now be at the apex for the next one year. […]
Herald Bureau OUTGOING SADC Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security (SADC Troika) and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the manner in which elections were conducted in several countries, including Zimbabwe, in the past year, saying the bloc should be proud of the peaceful transition of power in the region. President Hichilema […]
Zimpapers Politics Hub SADC Organ Troika Ministerial Committee has this afternoon adopted the Agenda of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs Summit to be held later this afternoon. The SADC Organ on Politics Defence and Security is managed on a Troika basis and is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC […]
