  • Today Sat, 17 Aug 2024

Watch Live the 44th SADC Summit

Watch Live the 44th SADC Summit

President Mnangagwa today takes over the SADC Chairpersonship during the 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

Click here to follow live proceedings at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments