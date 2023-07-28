WATCH: Lobengula’s great grandson at Bosso…Makaruse out for rest of season

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

TRAILBLAZING Castle Lager Premier Soccer League pacesetters Highlanders FC will on Sunday invade Mhondoro’s Baobab Stadium for a date against second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars without injured Godfrey Makaruse who rescued them at the same venue against the same opponents last season.

Fondly known as Godera, Makaruse, a left footed winger who can also play as a leftback, suffered a career threatening injury late last week at the club’s training session when they were preparing for their game against Manica Diamonds that was played at Barbourfields Stadium.

With Bosso grabbing a goal just before the half an hour mark courtesy of a Peter Muduhwa tap in from an Andrew Mbeba freekick, the Bulawayo football giants engaged in an emotional celebration with defender Mbongeni Ndlovu hoisting Makaruse’s jersey number 17 as they dedicated the goal to injured Makokoba bred footie star.

Last season, Makaruse scored an equaliser to save Bosso from the jaws of defeat at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars in a match that ended one all.

Highlanders assistant coach Antonio Torres, who usually interprets questions to his Portuguese boss Blatemar Brito, was at pains to reveal that Makaruse will be out for the rest of the season.

“Devine Mhindira is recovering well and so is Darlington. Godfrey (Makurase) had a serious injury. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He tore his ligaments on his left leg,” said Torres shaking his head.

Makaruse was reportedly on the verge of joining Botswana Premiership side Jwaneng Galaxy who in the past weeks sent their scouts to watch the player when they played against Herentals at Mandava Stadium.

Makaruse was an unused substitute in that match.

Despite the injury worries in their camp, Brito indicated their preparations for the Sunday tie have gone on smoothly.

“The preparations for the Ngezi game are going on well. The boys have been so serious and we expect a good performance from them. Yes, we have been performing well but we are not under pressure. We are not worried as we want to improve on our last season’s performance that saw us finish on position five. We are just enjoying this moment. We hope our fans will travel in numbers to enjoy the game,” said Brito.

Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach Takesure Chiragwi said while they are wary of Bosso’s fairytale, they will be hoping to fully utilise home advantage.

We know Highlanders fans will come in their numbers but we are the home team. We also have our fans and members who have been travelling with us and as such we will need to make them happy. We have to give them the best,” said Chiragwi.

In their previous encounter, the platinum miners edged army side Cranborne Bullets 1-0 to take their points tally to 30, four behind Bosso. — @FungaiMuderere.