WATCH: Low turn-out as churches reopen

There was screening and inspection of congregants to ascertain if they were vaccinated before entering United Methodist Church in Matshobana yesterday

THERE was a low turnout of congregants at most church services in Bulawayo when they resumed physical services yestrday following the lifting of a ban on religious gatherings by Government.

Cabinet last week gave churches the green light to resume physical services with only those fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed to attend.

Preparations for reopening of schools are underway.

In her post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday last week, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said churches can now allow sit-in congregants under the following conditions: only congregants who have received two doses of the vaccine are allowed to attend, all Ministry of Health and Child Care and World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols are adhered to.

Minister Mutsvangwa said congregants including church leaders who violate the conditions risk being arrested.

Worshippers throughout the country had gone for several months without congregating in their places of worship in line with national lockdown regulations. Some churches had turned to online sermons and livestreaming their services. Churches with huge followers such as the Roman Catholic, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ), ZAOGA and the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Africa were not open.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited selected churches in Bulawayo and observed that there was a low turnout at the religious organisations that resumed services. There were also no under-18 children attending the services.

Upon arrival at the United Methodist Church (UMC) in Matshobana suburb, the news crew observed that congregants were being asked to produce vaccination cards at the entry point. People were being sanitised and their temperatures were also being checked before entering the temple.

UMC associate pastor for Bulawayo Central circuit, Reverend Privilege Karumbidza said less than 30 people attended the services.

“We are grateful to the Government for lifting the ban on church gatherings.

“However, we have a challenge with some of our members who failed to attend the service because they are not vaccinated not because they are not interested but because of their health conditions,” she said.

“Our worry is that when we gather here, it really affects them given that it’s something beyond their control and therefore we urge Government to look into such special cases.”

Rev Karumbidza said although they have resorted to conducting special programmes online, some of those affected congregants can’t afford data bundles.

“We also have some who really want to be vaccinated but due to the queues, they are yet to do so. Today, we only have those who are fully vaccinated but they were only 29 people.

“We first disinfected our building and every congregant is required to produce their vaccination card and we entered their details on our register book, which means next week there won’t be any need to produce the card,” she said.

Highlanders FC legend and evangelist Tobias Mudlambanje was among the fully vaccinated congregants at the UMC.

He was visibly elated as he came out of a church service.

Pastor Mackenzie Muvengeranwa of the Assemblies of God Church in Luveve said they have a membership of more than 1 000 congregants.

However, only 19 fully vaccinated people attended the service.

“As church leaders, we have a spiritual calling and our duty is to preach the Word of God. The ban on churches really affected us in the sense that some of our members ended up straying.

“We thank Government for lifting the ban on church gatherings and this will go a long way in spiritually reviving our members,” he said.

“Churches play a critical role in the fight against Covid-19. We need God’s intervention and that requires people to dedicate themselves in prayer.”

United Apostolic Faith Church (Christian Faith Centre) in Njube pastor, Rev Dr Nhlanhla Sibanda said:

“Everything is going well and those who attended services are fully vaccinated members. However, we couldn’t bring our children because the proclamation is not clear on kids including those who are under 18 years of age. For now, we will wait for guidance from authorities going forward.”

Dr Sibanda said police visited their church to monitor whether they were complying with the Government regulation.

At Wells Foundation Ministries in Entumbane, there was also a low turnout, which authorities attributed to a low uptake in terms of vaccinated members.

Church spokesperson and deacon Mr Nqobizitha Dlomo said they complied with the Government directive.

Pastor Philisani Maphosa of the Apostolic Faith of Southern and Central Africa said they are yet to resume church services as most of the members are yet to be vaccinated.

ELCZ Western Diocese Bishop Michael Dube said they are still working towards resuming physical services.

"We encourage people to get vaccinated, but as a church we are not forcing people. However, once we resume our gatherings, we will comply with Government regulations," he said.