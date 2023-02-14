WATCH: Lubu Coking Coal project receives more equipment

Senior Business Reporter

LONDON-listed natural resource development firm, which is behind the Lubu coking coal project in Binga District, Contango Holdings, has taken delivery of more equipment as it eyes March as the commencement of production.

The Lubu Coal Project covers 19 236 hectares of the highly prospective Karroo mid-Zambezi coal basin, located in north-western Zimbabwe.

A surface miner Wirtgen 2200, which has a cutting width of 2200mm, is ideal for selective mining, and can mine up to 500 tonnes per hour is now at the site.

“The Wirtgen 2200 Surface Miner has arrived at site. It can mine up to 500 tonnes per hour in harder materials and will initially be used to expand the #CGO open pit/clear the overburden, before commencing mining of the coking coal seam at a rate of up to 1,000t per hour from #March23,” the firm said in its official Twitter handle.

In the past weeks, the firm also took delivery of key mining equipment, a wash plant expected to produce 20 000 tonnes of washed coking coal per month.

The wash plant assembly is expected to take approximately three to four weeks from the time of delivery.

In a recent update, the mining house said the laboratory is also expected to arrive on site in the first half of February.

“Following its delivery, all significant capital items will be on site enabling the company to ramp up activity ahead of first production and sales at the end of Q1 2023,” it said.