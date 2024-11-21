Watch : “Lynoth Chikuhwa will take Golden Boot”- Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Kelvin Kaindu is feeling optimistic about his striker Lynoth Chikuhwa’s chances of taking home the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot this weekend.

Chikuhwa is presently leading the pack on 16 goals, with Khama Billiat from Yadah Stars trailing behind with 13 goals.

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown between the two players when Highlanders face off against Yadah Stars at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday as the league season concludes.