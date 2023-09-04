WATCH: Madinda Ndlovu mourns Heath Streak

Online Reporter

FORMER Highlanders FC and Zimbabwe tear away winger Madinda Ndlovu today joined the rest of the world in mourning Heath Streak.

Streak died at the age of 49 on Sunday morning after a battle with colon cancer.

Like Streak Madinda is a sure Hall of Famer in Zimbabwe sport as he earned his legendary status through inspiring performances for club and country at home and beyond our borders.

Streak is considered the best all rounder to have played for Zimbabwe.

Madinda said through their friendship he had found Heath helpful despite the fact the two were from different sporting disciplines.

“When I needed advise as a Highlanders coach I would turn to him, he would just help despite the fact that we were involved in different sports, he would just render his help. As a coach I say he left a big void that we would be difficulty to fill,” said Madinda.

The Highlanders head of development said Streak had at one time allowed Bosso in 2009 to camp at the family’s Enthokozweni Farm Lodge.

It is from that camp that Ariel Sibanda went on to establish himself as the Highlanders number one goalkeeper.