WATCH: Madzibaba Emmanuel Mutumwa donates 30 JoJo tanks, drills borehole in Sihlengeni

Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO cleric Emmanuel Madzibaba Mutumwa, last Sunday donated 30 – 5 000 litre JoJo tanks to 30 members of his Johanne Masowe eChishanu church in Sihlengeni, Umzingwane district under Chief Sigola, in an effort to enhance their livelihoods through self-sustainable projects such as horticulture.

The cleric not only donated JoJo tanks but also drilled a borehole in the area to ensure a constant supply of water to promote various agricultural projects.

In an interview, Madzibaba said his donation was in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision to attain a middle-income economy by the year 2030, as well as to alleviate poverty among the less privileged members of society.

“We should ensure that as Zimbabweans, we safeguard one another, as well as support one another if we want to see our country prosper. This is not the time to be pushing each other down but a time for us to unite and develop our economy. And this all starts from home. The president has a vision to better our country by the year 2030 and we should rally behind him to attain that,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.

He said he would also be donating 3 000 off layer chicks to another 30 members of his branch in Matobo District.

“While most men of God are complaining of how the Coronavirus is ravaging their ministries, I want to set a precedence and show them that it is not about depending on congregants to develop but instead as a church leader they should be seen trying to assist in any way possible.

‘On that note we should all be responsible in playing our part to prevent the spread of Covid -19. Let us all practice social distancing, good hygiene and adhere to rules set by the Government. Life is precious,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.

He said he would continue to support and assist the Government in attaining vision 2030 by donating and assisting in the development of communities.