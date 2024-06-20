WATCH: Madzibaba struggles with diabetes

Trust Khosa, Harare Bureau

Sungura legend Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria is unwell and grounded.

The 69-year-old has shelved plans to record his 30th album as he battles poor health. He is suffering from diabetes, hypertension and cramps that have made it difficult for him to walk.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Madzibaba appealed for help.

“I am dying slowly due to an illness that has jeopardised my plans. Sometimes I struggle to walk when I come under attack. I have battled this condition for years, but it’s now getting worse. I don’t know where I will get help because I am struggling to make ends meet like most singers out there. Live shows are no longer rewarding since people are also struggling to raise money to attend shows,” he said.

The sungura godfather, who has groomed stars such as Alick Macheso, System Tazvida, Cephas Karushanga, Amon Mvula, Aaron Chinamira Chakanyuka and Simon Mutambi, is not feeling the love from fellow musicians.

“I have opened up on my illness because I don’t want to die in silence like most artistes out there. In my life, I had never suffered like this because my condition keeps on deteriorating each passing day.”

Madzibaba also hinted at an early retirement if his condition does not change.

“There are times I feel like hanging the guitar because my health is failing me time and again. I no longer drive long distances. My genuine fear is that I might be involved in an accident if I defy the doctors’ advice.”

The Mabvi Nemagokora hit-maker said he is now grooming a possible successor.

“I’ve always been grooming people to ensure that my legacy lives on. During live shows, I sometimes delay going on stage, but there are people in my band who always cover my back.

“I have been performing in pain, but as a grown-up, I don’t show it since I have a band that looks up to me. My band members know about this illness and I can’t afford to hide it from them since they have a right to know.

“I don’t want them to panic because they have a lot of faith in me,” he added.

The musician’s wife, Margaret Gweshe Zakaria, appealed for assistance from the people of Zimbabwe.

“I’m appealing for assistance as my husband is battling sugar diabetes and blood pressure. He needs to seek treatment, but we need help as there’s no money coming from shows. He’s been pushing to make it work at shows, but he’s having difficulties even holding the guitar.

“He keeps performing as he’s trying to raise funds for treatment but it’s difficult for him,” she said.

She added that he is struggling to walk and even has challenges accessing the stage and leaving it.

Margaret mentioned that those they have sought assistance from have not come through.

Madzibaba is the latest high-profile sungura musician who has fallen on hard times. First Farai, Taruvinga Manjokota and King Pharaoh are some of the big names who have opened up about their waning fortune.

His case is a bit different from the aforementioned trio that has been struggling to bring food to the table.

The sungura guru’s case can be managed if he gets medical support and revises his working schedule.

He is one of the living legends who should be honoured for his contribution to the music industry.

Madzibaba is also planning to establish an arts centre in Chitungwiza as a way of giving back to the music industry, which gave him fame and fortune.