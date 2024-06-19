WATCH : Madzibaba Zakaria appeals for help amidst struggles with diabetes

Trust Khosa, Harare Bureau

Sungura legend Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria is unwell and grounded.

The 69-year-old has shelved plans to record his 30th album as he battles poor health. He is suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and cramps that have made it difficult for him to walk.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Madzibaba appealed for help.

“I am dying slowly due to an illness that has jeopardised my plans. Sometimes I struggle to walk when I come under attack. I have battled this condition for years, but it’s now getting worse. I don’t know where I will get help because I am struggling to make ends meet like most singers out there. Live shows are no longer rewarding since people are also struggling to raise money to attend shows,” he said.

The sungura godfather, who has groomed stars such as Alick Macheso, System Tazvida, Cephas Karushanga, Amon Mvula, Aaron Chinamira Chakanyuka, and Simon Mutambi, is not feeling the love from fellow musicians. “I have opened up on my illness because I don’t want to die in silence like most artistes out there. In my life, I had never suffered like this because my condition keeps on deteriorating each passing day.”