WATCH: Mafriq’s ‘Imba yemaTombo’ promises captivating visual experience

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

At the turn of the millennium, the Urban Grooves genre made a resounding entrance into the Zimbabwean music scene, bringing with it a wave of fresh and innovative sounds. Amidst this musical revolution, the trio known as Mafriq, comprising Tungamirai “Tunga T” Tavi, Lovedale “Discord” Makalanga, and Pauline Gundidza, quickly carved a niche for themselves.

Their unique blend of rhythms, soulful vocals, and socially relevant lyrics distinguished Mafriq from the crowd and the trio became synonymous with a sound that resonated with the experiences and aspirations of the Zimbabwean youth during that era.

They ascended to fame with chart-topping hits like “Ndizvo Chete” and “Chizevezeve” becoming household names in the local music scene. However, as time passed, they gradually faded into obscurity.

Last year marked a surprising resurgence for Tunga T, Discord, and Pauline Gundidza as they made a notable comeback, rekindling the interest and nostalgia of their fans.

And now, in an exciting development, the trio is set to join forces with acclaimed Urban Grooves producer, Tatenda “Take 5” Jenami, and multi-talented art practitioner, Carl Joshua Ncube. Together, they will collaborate on a visual song dedicated to tourism titled “Imba yemaTombo”. This anticipated project promises a fusion of musical prowess and creative vision, aiming to showcase the beauty of Zimbabwe through a captivating audio-visual experience.

Great Zimbabwe stands as a prominent tourist and historical attraction in the country, often referred to as ‘Imba yematombo/Indlu yelitshe’, translating to a house made of stone. This iconic structure is a testament to Zimbabwe’s rich history and cultural heritage, drawing visitors from around the world to marvel at its architectural marvels and archaeological significance.

Within the song, this house of stone transforms into a sanctuary, providing shelter and protection for a community against adverse weather elements. The lyrical narrative beautifully weaves the cultural symbolism of the Great Zimbabwe into a metaphorical haven for resilience and unity.

“Take Fizzo”, recognised as Take 5 in music circles, assured Urban Grooves fans that Mafriq is making a comeback, and this collaboration serves as just the beginning of an exciting and entertaining future.

“Mafriq has reunited for ‘Chamhembe Zvekare’. The collaboration with Carl is only the beginning of the return of Chamhembe,” Take 5 said.

For Ncube, who has openly shared his plans of immersing himself heavily in music, the opportunity to apply his digital skills to address environmental issues is a source of excitement.

“To me, this goes beyond a mere music video; it is, in essence, a short film. The utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a video addressing environmental issues within a fantasy narrative is genuinely thrilling.

“This video shows a rural community in Africa getting destroyed by freak weather systems only to find itself in a new technologically advanced home which is in stark contrast to the former home,” he said.

This is not the first time that Ncube has been involved in musical collaborations. In the past, he collaborated with music producer and rapper Black Orient on a comical song titled “Kunkuche”. The song humorously takes a dig at some of the popular prophet Passion Java’s spiritual tongues. The short visual taps into the concept of futurism, aiming to embrace and celebrate the technological advancements of the modern, dynamic, innovative future and age.

Judging by the content of this upcoming video, the Chamhembe heydays appear to be within reach. – @MbuleloMpofu