Watch: Magate hit-maker Enzo Ishall stages memorable show in Byo

Innocent Kurira, Showbiz Reporter

HE had kept the fans waiting, but when he eventually stepped onto the stage at around midnight, Enzo Ishall delivered a flawless performance at a packed Palace Hotel on Saturday.

The hundreds that had made their way to the venue kept chanting his name as they awaited the appearance of the Kanjiva hitmaker.

Warming up the stage, DJ Sweeto had managed to calm down the anxious fans by belting out a series of Winky D tunes just before the main act made his much-awaited appearance.

It was one of those shows that a lot of people had been waiting for and the Zimdancehall chanter did not disappoint as he took to the stage and gave his fans an hour to remember.

He kicked off his performance with the song Nguva Inorwadza which was received with a loud noise.

Enzo churned out hit after hit from his impeccable catalogue as he performed songs such “Smart Inotangira Kutsoka”, “Kanjiva” and “Muchi Round”.

To spice up his act, the chanter selected a few fans to join him on stage for the performance of the popular Magate song.