Watch: Maggie Soul Bird credits teacher, family for instilling her versatile musical talent

Mthabisi Tshuma,Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Growing up, many children look up to those who shape their lives – often their families and teachers – guiding them toward a better future. For versatile artist Margret Caroline Chiedza Maganzo, professionally known as Maggie Soul Bird, her path into the arts was influenced by both family and teachers.

Maggie Soul Bird, a singer, songwriter, poet, and author, credits her primary school teacher, Mrs Ndimande, for sparking her creative journey.

“I started writing poems and screenplays at the age of 12, inspired by my teacher, Mrs Ndimande, who was also passionate about art. She would read us her work in class, and her reading skills captivated me. I always felt part of the story, and composition writing became my favourite part of school.”

Her family also played a key role in nurturing her artistic talents.

“I started writing and recording music around 12 years old with my brother in his makeshift studio.

We used vinyl to record. He was into reggae and hip-hop, so I listened to that. My uncle loved soul and gospel, which influenced me, too. My older sister enjoyed pop, and my mother was drawn to country music and the oldies.

“Growing up surrounded by these diverse musical tastes helped shape me into the versatile artist I am today,” Maggie Soul Bird explained.

Her eclectic upbringing led to her refusal to box herself into a single genre.

“I write songs across various genres, not because I’m a rebel – maybe a little – but because I simply can’t limit myself. My exposure to different music styles has made me the artist I am, and I’m proud of that,” she added.

Maggie Soul Bird is excited about the upcoming release of her third album this year.

“I’ve released two albums so far, and my third one is already complete. I have five singles lined up,

and I’m working on a full album release soon. People should expect more music and live performances this year,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire