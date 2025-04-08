Watch: Magwaza gears up for 44th birthday bash, music milestone celebration

Mthabisi Tshuma,Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

RHUMBA legend Clement Magwaza is set to mark his 44th birthday in style on April 12 with a vibrant celebration at his rural homestead in Edilankombe Village, Mangwe District, Matabeleland South.

The event will not only commemorate his birthday but also celebrate his impressive 26-year journey in the music industry. As the frontman of the Macrey Sounds band, Magwaza has released 15 albums and is best known for his timeless hit, “Kokotsha Makokotsha”.

The birthday bash will feature a musical show and a soccer tournament. A star-studded line-up of performers will grace the stage, including Godolude, Abigail Mabuza, Dziba Lemvula, Stambo, Nlondo, Shayining Stars, Mr Umaga Ndebele, Africa Super Sounds, Mimiza Magwaza, and Amzo.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, Magwaza said: “Half of my life has been dedicated to the music industry, and to celebrate my birthday this time around, I thought of doing something special for my fans.”

“My protégé Godolude will be among a number of star acts from our region, and this is a chance for everyone to come celebrate my life and contribution to the sector.” – Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire