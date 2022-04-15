WATCH: Man killed in love triangle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

A BULAWAYO man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s ‘ex-lover’ to death with an okapi knife after finding the two being intimate in the woman’s shack at Ngozi Mine dumpsite near Richmond suburb.

The three had earlier on imbibed beer at the same location before Sifelani Mutoga (47) accused Stodart Markford and Sibusisiwe Malendela (44) of secretly reviving their relationship.

A misunderstanding arose which forced Mutoga to go away and a few minutes later he found them having sex.

Mutoga who was armed with an okapi knife threatened to kill the two and Malendela escaped leaving the two men in her shack.

Ngozi Mine residents woke up to the lifeless body of Markford on Wednesday and made a report.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident bemoaning the prevalence of crimes of passion in Bulawayo.

He said many people were unnecessarily losing their lives over infidelity which can be solved by involving third parties.

“I can confirm that we arrested Sifelani Mutoga a male aged 47 in connection with a murder which occurred on Tuesday around 9PM.

“Circumstances are that the accused was drinking beer with his girlfriend and her ex-lover inside her shack at Ngozi Mine on Tuesday around 7PM,” said Insp Ncube.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two men as Mutoga was accusing the deceased of reviving a love relationship with his girlfriend. Mutoga then left the shack and went away leaving the now deceased with his girlfriend.

Insp Ncube said later around 9PM, Mutoga went back to his girlfriend’s shack and found the two being intimate.

“He then produced an okapi and threatened to kill the two but his woman escaped.

“The woman went to Mutoga’s brother’s shack which is nearby and informed him that there was a fight in her shack but did not go back,” he said.

Insp Ncube said on Wednesday morning, Malendela went back to her shack and found Markford’s lifeless body by her door.

“Police attended the scene but the accused had already fled from the scene. However, on the same day around 7PM, police got a tip off on where he was hiding and managed to arrest him.”

Inspector Ncube said residents should always involve third parties when in conflict and never resort to violence.

“We too can offer counselling services to distressed residents, there is nothing wrong about coming to report that one is having marital challenges.

“We have officers willing to give counselling so that matters are resolved amicably. We also urge residents to make use of relatives, friends, neighbours, church mates when going through challenges so that lives are saved,” said Insp Ncube.

The leader of the Ngozi Mine Community Mr Gideon Tshuma said he was informed of the incident when Markford was already dead.

“His girlfriend told us that the two men were fighting over her. This is a sad ending because we knew that this woman was dating both men and unfortunately one has died.

“We don’t condone violence in this community and we hope that justice will be served as such incidents tend to perpetuate claims that we are a violent community,” he said. — @thamamoe