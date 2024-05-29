WATCH : Massive homecoming planned for Miss Universe Zimbabwe

Showbiz Reporter

A grand homecoming awaits recently crowned Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, in Bulawayo this weekend.

As part of her itinerary, the beauty, currently in Harare, intends to visit her old school, Sizane High School in Pelandaba, on Friday.

https://youtube.com/shorts/UzUpT-t7anM?feature=share

Adding to the excitement, The Smokehouse, Bulawayo’s trendiest steakhouse, has organised a special welcome back bash at their venue, offering city residents a rare chance to mingle with her.

“Celebrate with us as we welcome the new Miss Universe Zimbabwe back home,” The Smokehouse announced on their Facebook page.

Dube, who brought honour to the city, is poised to represent Zimbabwe at the global pageant scheduled for September in Mexico.