WATCH: Massive progress in Lupane Hospital construction

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

MASSIVE progress has been recorded at Lupane Provincial Hospital, the first-ever 250-bed public referral health institution for Matabeleland North being spearheaded by the Second Republic.

The hospital is one of the major Government projects set to improve access to quality healthcare services in the Matabeleland region in line with Vision 2030.

Since 1999 when Lupane was granted the Matabeleland North provincial capital status, the construction of the hospital has been moving at a snail’s pace, but that has since changed with the coming in of the Second Republic.

The completion of the giant health institution will bring relief to Matabeleland North Province whose patients had to rely on privately-run St Lukes Hospital and Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo run by Government.

It is among the visible developments that Government has undertaken to upgrade previously marginalised areas, under the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind as the country moves towards the achievement of an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

According to a weekly report, the hospital’s central stores are 72 percent complete, the pharmacy is 65 percent complete and the casualty department is 75 percent complete and awaiting internal fittings. Of note is also the out patient’s department which is made up of twin buildings and completion now stands at 67 percent.

“The administration block has been roofed while plumbing and electrical works are in progress. Progress has also been recorded in terms of staff accommodation whose building is 70 percent complete. The construction team recently did a concrete deck for the eye and dental clinic which stands at 15 percent,” read the progress report.

Progress has also been recorded at the paediatric, surgical and labour wards whose completion stand at 56 percent, 39 percent and 30 percent.

“The kitchen has been roofed while the waiting shed is at 20 percent. The antenatal department brickwork at ring beam level and works have started at the post-natal building as foundation concrete footing is now complete with sub-super structure brickwork at 90 percent,” read the same report.

The hospital has 58 workers on site and projections are that it will be completed by year-end.

Upon completion, Lupane Provincial Hospital will see the training of health specialists at that institution in line with the ongoing restructuring of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, a process that will result in the availing of top-notch health services locally.

To this end, Matabeleland North provincial secretary for provincial affairs and devolution Ms Sithandiwe Ncube said hope remains high that the hospital will open its doors to patients by year end.

“We applaud Government effort under the leadership of our President, Dr ED Mnangagwa. Lupane hospital is one of the massive projects in Mat North alongside Lake Gwayi Shangani and Hwange 7 and 8 projects. We are excited to note this steady progress which we hope by end of year the hospital will open its doors to the community. This will bring a new era in the health delivery system in the province and remote areas like Binga will be greatly relieved from travelling long distances to Bulawayo. We can’t wait to see this dream come true. We are also looking forward to employment of our local youths in its various departments. We really appreciate the commitment shown by the President. He walks the talk; leaving no one and no place behind,” she said.

Commenting on progress, Mr Tawanda Vashe from Lupane Youth for Development said the completion of the hospital will bring relief to thousands of villagers in Lupane district and surrounding villagers.

He said St Lukes was inundated by villagers coming all the way from Lupane, Gokwe, Nkayi, Binga and sometimes was unreachable as many cannot afford transport-related costs.

“We cannot wait to have this hospital up and running and watching the construction team lay brick upon brick gives that hope that we too will finally have a big public health institution. For years we have relied on St Lukes which is a missionary hospital and not accessible by those who cannot afford bus fare,” said Mr Vashe.

“We see that the structures coming up and we just that the completion will not stall like before as we waited for many years before the project started. We also hope that our Government will not tire in funding the completion of our hospital so that we too can have a provincial hospital.”