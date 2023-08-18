WATCH: Matabeleland tipped to lead irrigation economy

Vice President Chiwenga greets Zanu-Pf supporters on his arrival for a rally at Dekezi High school, in Filabusi in Matabeleland South Province yesterday. (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT is investing more resources in revamping irrigation infrastructure in Matabeleland provinces to ensure the region plays a leading role in food production, downstream processing industries and exports in line with Vision 2030, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

He was addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Dekezi High School grounds in Insiza District, Matabeleland South province.

Dr Chiwenga said the Government has released US$2 million for the development of Silalatshani Irrigation to unlock its strategic potential to the country’s irrigation economy.

Realising the impact of climate change, the Second Republic is swiftly moving from relying on rain-fed agriculture by mainstreaming irrigation development, which has seen the construction of 12 high-impact dams across the country, he added. “The weather here is perfect for irrigation as it can be very cold and hot at the same time. This is what is conducive for wheat farming. We did an experiment at the Antelope Irrigation Scheme [Maphisa] and those who have time should go and see at Marema’s plot the quality of wheat that we are producing. It is better than what is produced in Mashonaland provinces,” said Dr Chiwenga.

“We also commissioned Bubi Lupane Irrigation Scheme where pessimists were saying that in those Kalahari sands there is nothing that could be produced but we are producing wheat with better quality than what we are producing in Mashonaland provinces.

“What is wanted in this region is just water and once we have water Matabeleland can be turned into a bread basket of the country.”

Dr Chiwenga said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka had a budget to resuscitate more irrigation schemes that have been dormant for years.

“Silalatshani Irrigation is very strategic but we have observed that the dam in the area is now silted, canals have been destroyed and the road network is bad. We have given the Minister of Lands who will be in Matobo tomorrow, US$2 million to fix Silalatshani Dam and rehabilitate the irrigation scheme,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga said the Government is also constructing Tuli Manyange Dam in Gwanda, Matabeleland South and an irrigation scheme will be established at the dam. He said completiton of Lake Gwayi-Shangani will wean off dams in Matabeleland South that supply Bulawayo with water thereby enabling the province to establish more irrigation schemes.

Lake Gwayi Shangani is 70 percent complete while work to lay the 245km Gwayi-Shangani-Bulawayo conveyance pipeline to bring water to Bulawayo has started.

Dr Chiwenga said under President Mnangagwa, the Government is championing inclusive development across the country such as construction of roads, schools and health care facilities.

He said social amenities are being brought close to communities hence the Civil Registry Department established district offices across the country.

The Second Republic has also put to an end decades-long power crisis through investment in the rehabilitation of power generation plants and the recent commissioning of Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion project.

The private sector is also complementing Government efforts to increase power generation by funding the setting up of solar power stations.

Dr Chiwenga said the construction of dams for irrigation was a direct response to climate change which has rendered rain-fed crop farming unreliable.

“By the end of this year, Masvingo province, which is a neighbour to Matabeleland South will no longer be getting its electricity from Hwange Power Station or Kariba Power Station. We are building a hydro-power plant at Tugwi- Mukosi Dam, which will produce 17MW. We are also building a power plant at Lake Mutirikwi so Masvingo will be generating its own power,” said Vice President Chiwenga.

“This is what we want with each and every province as we construct dams as well as take advantage of the abundant sunshine.”

Dr Chiwenga said the mining sector is also experiencing a massive revolution, which has positioned the country for robust development. He said among the big mining investments is the S$1,5 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Plant in the Manhize are near Mvuma. He said the giant steel plant is a landmark development not just in Zimbabwe but Africa at large.

He said most provinces have lithium and these include Manicaland, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and North, Mashonaland East and Midlands.

Dr Chiwenga said the Government opened the airwaves so that the local communities can have access to information while also promoting indigenous languages and culture.

He said the Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Station in Gwanda and Radio Bukalanga in Bulilima are among the stations expected to preserve local cultures.

The Vice President said under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe was rolling out development to all corners to ensure no one and no place is left behind. – @nqotshili