WATCH: Mathematics teacher designs trigonometric prototype

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

DESPITE a 10- year break from school after completing Grade Seven due to his disability, Mr Alphage Dube (37), has proved that he is a mathematical genius after designing a prototype Cartesian Axis of Trigonometry to help learners understand trigonometrical ratios.

His invention, which is still being modified, helps to explain the relationship between sine, cosine and tangent graphs.

In Mathematics the trigonometric functions are real functions, which relate an angle of a right-angled triangle to ratios of two single lengths.

In simpler terms trigonometric ratios can be used to find lengths and angles in right angled triangles. They are widely used in all sciences that are related to geometry such as navigation, solid mechanics and celestial mechanics among others.

The trigonometric functions widely used in modern mathematics are the sine, cosine and the tangent. The prototype gadget designed by Mr Dube can be used by learners from Ordinary Level up to tertiary level.

Mr Dube, a teacher at Mnyabezi Primary School with a physical disability, exhibited his invention under the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic at the recently held National Disability Expo in Gwanda, Matabeleland South. He said he was still modifying his invention before he can introduce it in schools.

“What I have here is an invention called the Cartesian Axis of Trigonometry. It basically helps learners understand trigonometrical ratios better. It explains the relationship between sine, cosine and tangent. Modern learning requires the use of gadgets so that learners understand better and adapt to modern trends,” he said.

“This invention carries lights, which act as indicators that show the exact movement of trigonometry. That movement brings learners closer to the whole concept and helps them to understand better.

“For now, this is a prototype and I’m in the process of developing and testing it. I’m developing it with the assistance of my former lecturers from Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic and once we are satisfied with, it then we can come up with multiple copies for distribution.”

Mr Dube said he studied teaching at the Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic from 2017 and graduated in 2020 majoring in Mathematics.

He said it has always been his desire to introduce more inventions to develop the teaching of Mathematics in schools saying he realised he was good at the subject when he was in Form Three.

He said his bones developed a problem, which left him disabled at the age of eight. Mr Dube said upon completing his Grade Seven his parents saw it best for him to drop out of school as he was having challenges walking to school because of his disability.

“I did my primary education at Kafusi Primary School in Gwanda and after I completed my Grade Seven in 1999, I dropped out of school because of my disability. I was facing challenges walking and I didn’t have an assistive device,” said Mr Dube.

“My school was about three kilometres away. I was at home until 2011 when I got assistance from a church, which enrolled me into boarding school.

“I skipped Form One and Two and I did my Form Three starting from June 2012 at Kafusi High School at the age of 24. When I was in Form Three, I realised that I was good in Mathematics and that I loved the subject. Despite starting my secondary education late, I was able to pass all my eight subjects at O- Level. I couldn’t do sciences at A- Level because at that time they were not being offered at my school. I was then forced to do the arts.”

After completing his A- Level, Mr Dube said he enrolled at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic where he majored in Mathematics. He said he was grateful to have been given an opportunity to exhibit at the National Disability Expo as this exposed his skills which he said could improve the Mathematics pass rate at both O and A-level.

Mr Dube said he wanted to set an example to youngsters living with disability, especially those in the rural areas, that even with a disability one can realise his or her full potential.

He said when he went back to school after being home for 10 years, he worked hard to catch up on the lost learning years.

The talented Maths teacher, said it was important for parents with children with disabilities to ensure the children enjoy their right to education like other citizens. – @DubeMatutu