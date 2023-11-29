WATCH: ‘Media can contribute to socio-economic development’

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

NATIONAL police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has said the media can positively contribute towards the socio-economic development of the country as shown by its contribution to the fight against corruption, and drug and substance abuse.

Speaking during a two-day post-election national media review indaba in Bulawayo yesterday, Asst Comm Nyathi said the media has a huge responsibility to play in shaping the social and economic fibre of any nation.

He made the remarks while giving an assessment from the security services on the media operating environment and safety of journalists before, during, and after the August 2023 harmonised elections.

Asst Comm Nyathi lauded journalists, both local and foreign, for their professional conduct during the elections. Over 5 000 journalists are accredited by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC).

“We fought corruption through the media, we are fighting drug and substance abuse through the media. This shows that the media can contribute to the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the just-ended harmonised elections placed a lot of expectations on various stakeholders.

He said the media and police had a huge task in terms of the pre-election, election, and post-election period when the police were required to effectively maintain law and order across the board while the media had to step up its information gathering and dissemination role.

“As these activities gained prominence, the safety and security of journalists also took centre stage. As police, we had to deal with local and foreign journalists who utilised various media platforms to churn out the news,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Previous elections were dominated by allegations of harassment and threats of journalists by members of the security services as they performed their constitutional responsibilities.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the August 23-24 harmonised elections, and the pre-election period witnessed a flurry of activities by the ZMC, Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ), Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), Zimbabwe National Editor’s Forum (ZNEF) and the parent Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, all meant to create a conducive environment for journalists in the execution of their duties.

He said the Commissioner General of Police set up the Zimbabwe Republic Police National Elections Committee which was headed by Commissioner Jaboon Ndofandaedza to coordinate police activities to ensure that a peaceful environment obtained in the country. The committee had a full team which included the media component.

Asst Comm Nyathi said since January, a number of media bodies and journalists met police commanders at district, provincial and national levels to discuss, engage, and come up with mechanisms to prioritise the safety of journalists.

“This was aided by the Media-Police Action Plan which guided the police and media to tackle the contending issue of security of journalists. At first, there was mistrust on the import of the engagements, however, the just-ended elections have shown that engagement really works and is fruitful if all parties genuinely come onboard and work together,” he said.

Earlier, the country’s two main political parties, Zanu-PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) presented reports on their assessments of media coverage of elections.

Zanu-PF acting director for information and publicity Cde Farai Marapira praised the fourth estate for what he said was fair and balanced coverage.

“My assessment cuts across all media houses, and as Zanu-PF, we believe our journalists exhibited high levels of professionalism. We were always given the right to respond whenever we were part of the many stories,” he said.

“I never had any issues of being misquoted. Our concern is only on these unregulated online platforms.”

However, CCC deputy spokesperson Mr Gift Ostallos Siziba alleged that his party did not receive equal coverage compared to Zanu-PF.