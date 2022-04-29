WATCH: Media industry growth reflects Zimbabwe’s transformative story’

Minister Mutsvangwa (left) shares a moment with Zimpapers Board chairman Dr Tommy Sithole (right) and CEO Mr Pikirayi Deketeke during a tour of the Zimpapers stand at the ZITF yesterday

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, says Zimbabwe’s transformative story under the Second Republic is being reflected by the expanding media space and the wider coverage of development milestones being achieved.

The comprehensive transformation of the media sector, alongside resurgent growth in other key sectors of the economy, is creating more job opportunities for locals, thereby buttressing the Government’s thrust of fostering inclusive development, she said.

Speaking to journalists in Bulawayo after touring stands of parastatals under her ministry, which are exhibiting at the on-going Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Minister Mutsvangwa said she was proud of how local media houses continue to inform, educate and entertain citizens towards an appreciation of a more developed Zimbabwe.

She said the liberalisation of the media, which has seen the opening of airwaves and licensing of new media players were significant milestones.

“I’m quite happy with our institutions and partners. They are here at ZITF doing the mandate of informing and entertaining our people. There is a lot coming out of their stands and we can tell that they are rethinking, reimagining and reinvesting,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“We are seeing new things coming up and new channels coming on board. Just yesterday we introduced the first ever entertainment channel, Jive TV. We also have ZTN, which was licensed not so long ago and they will soon launch their news channel.”

The minister said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa was committed to ensure no one was left behind in terms of development hence the drive towards creating an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

This has to be achieved through, among others, a comprehensive media role of informing citizens on ongoing Government projects and programmes that seek to improve ordinary people’s livelihoods.

“We do not want to leave anyone behind or any place behind.

This is why we have issued out community radio station licences and issued some to universities because as young people of Zimbabwe they need to be informed, they need to be educated and know where we are coming from and what we are doing,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The Second Republic is all about accountability to the people. We have ensured there are ministry officers in all the wards in all our 10 provinces of the country.

“This is being done to make sure that information cascades down to everyone and for central Government to consider all the information. So, we are happy with what our ministry is doing.

“The media sector is working hard, information is power and we want to make sure that everyone gets to know what the Government is doing in terms of programmes and projects because some people just groan and they do not want to see what is happening.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa was working flat out to make sure that Zimbabwe develops faster hence the rolling out of key infrastructure projects such as rehabilitation and construction of roads, schools, clinics to make sure the welfare of every Zimbabwean is secured.

“Industrialisation is also happening and we have mines and factories that are opening up so that Zimbabweans start working hard in their own country,” she said.

“We don’t want to churn out students from the university who will end up on the streets. So, the Second Republic is very much concerned, we want to create employment for all our people and this is what the media is doing.

“I am very impressed by the stance taken by Zimpapers, ZBC, Trans Media, BAZ, which have done a great job by issuing licences without fear or favour so we are here and we will grow this industry.”

Earlier Minister Mutsvangwa conducted a tour of media stands during which she commended media houses for innovation and creating content that supports national development.

During her tour of the Zimpapers stand the minister was shown a diversity of media products and taken through different production processes in the group’s three divisions, print and digital, broadcasting and commercial printing.

The minister also had the opportunity to go live on Nyaminyami FM where she urged members of the public to continue engaging in activities that will foster development towards Vision 2030.

— @thamamoe