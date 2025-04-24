WATCH: Media must not be proxies for external political interference

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE media must not be used as proxies for external political machinations and a vehicle for sponsored narratives that undermine Zimbabwe’s national values.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Omphile Marupi while officially opening the ZITF Media Indaba at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Deputy Minister Marupi said that with the well-known sponsors of fake news in Africa withdrawing their funding, an opportunity had risen for the Africa story to be told and protected.

“The media resides at the centre of producing ideas and impressions which enhance or may have the capacity to dismantle a nation’s reputation. The media and Government must be able to find points of mutual convergence in the positive image construction of the nation,” said Deputy Minister Marupi.