Watch: Medical helicopters arrive at UBH

RAYMOND JARAVAZA

IN a groundbreaking development, the first of the two air medical rescue services helicopters arrived at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a trial run at the medical institution’s aerodrome on Friday morning.

The two air medical rescue services helicopters will service the entire Matabeleland region and are expected to offer switch medical attention to victims of road accidents among other serious medical emergencies.

The arrival of the helicopter was witnessed by senior UBH management, staffers and medical personnel.

The operationalisation of air medical rescue services within Zimbabwe’s public health system is expected to be ‘up and flying’ by end of year starting with six helicopters across four provinces.

The six will cover Harare Metropolitan Province, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, the resort town of Victoria Falls and Manicaland province.

In a visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, President Mnangagwa visited the facilities of Kelly Drive Private Company, which is the major air ambulance operator in Russia.

Zimbabwean pilots are being trained by Russians on how to use the helicopters.