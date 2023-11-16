WATCH: Meet pastor behind viral “Kungcono” sermon

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

The phrase “Kungcono!” has been trending on social media platforms after a sermon by Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) pastor, Mordecai Kwenda. The Zimbabwe-born pastor has become an overnight sensation after his sermon titled “Best Places” was shared widely on social media.

In the sermon, Pastor Kwenda repeatedly pronounced the IsiNdebele word “Kungcono” which means “it is better”. He gave examples of how God can change a bitter situation into a sweet one, which was received with wild cheers from the audience.

The sermon was preached last month during a camp meeting in South Africa.

It is not only the humour in the examples that the pastor gave while presenting the sermon, but also how he repeatedly pronounced the word ‘Kungcono’ which reminded some of the old-time preachers.

Part of the sermon declares:

“Amanzi akhona kodwa ayababa, kodwa akhona, ah kungcono!

. . . Wena umsebenzi ulawo, uyasebenza kodwa isalary incane. Uyavukela emsebenzini kodwa imali incane. Kungcono!

. . . Iboyfriend ulayo kodwa ungathumela ama message uyaku blue ticker. Kungcono!

. . . Imota ulayo, kodwa ama thaya emota yakho azimpama, kodwa imota ikhona. Kungcono!

. . . God can change a bitter situation into a sweet one!”

Following the sermon, the enterprising have begun selling t-shirts branded with the Kungcono tagline.

Chronicle traced the Lower Gweru-born pastor to his base in South Africa and he opened up about the sermon and his life.

“My name is Mordecai Kwenda. I am from Ntabamhlophe in Lower Gwelo. I did my primary education at Ntabamhlope Adventist Primary School and for my secondary education, I learnt at Mkoba High School and Ntabamhlope Adventist High School. I studied theology at Solusi University from 2010 to 2013,” he said.

The pastor has preached at many SDA camp meetings in South Africa and Zimbabwe. He was raised by his grandparents and his grandmother ugogo UMaMhlanga, who is over 90 years old introduced him to the Adventist faith and taught him to pray.

“I started preaching at school during assembly and once worked in Harare as an evangelist under the East Zimbabwe Conference of the SDA church. After university, I came to South Africa and have preached at many SDA camp meetings here and back home.”

The sermon that has caught the attention of many, Pastor Kwenda said was preached at the East Rand District under the Trans Orange Conference of the SDA church during the first week of October this year.

“The sermon is based on Deuteronomy 1 vs 33. When I preached, I wasn’t aware that I was being recorded. Two weeks after preaching, people started sending messages commenting about how the sermon was speaking to them. I was very shocked and amazed at how far the video has circulated because people from as far as the United States of America are getting in touch with me after watching the video.

“The messages have been overwhelming and even the media has been hunting for me,” he said.

Pastor Kwenda loves preaching messages of encouragement and is authoring a book titled “Entitled: Best Places”. He believes that God is opening avenues for him to preach wherever he is invited. In his 40s, he is a father of three boys and says he is jobless, but he loves counselling and encouraging people. He wants people to never lose hope in the Lord despite the challenges they may be going through.

“I love counselling and encouraging people, watching and playing soccer. I believe God is opening avenues for me because, since the video went viral, I’ve received so many invitations to preach. This reminds me of one of my lecturers at Solusi University, Dr Herbert Ndlovu who said ‘After school, you can all work for God, but you cannot all work for the conferences’.

“This has kept me going and avenues have been opened by the sharing of that video. God has changed my bitter waters into sweeter ones,” he said.

The pastor says he wants people to never lose hope in the Lord despite the challenges they may be going through. – @themkhust