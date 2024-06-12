WATCH: Meet Starter: Young artiste blending gospel and dancehall

Sipepisiwe Moyo

[email protected]

Walter Masvoreka, known by his stage name Starter, is a 20-year-old Zimdancehall artiste whose music uniquely blends gospel elements. His lyrics are in both Ndebele and Shona, and his discography includes 27 singles and an album titled “Zvamakavanza”.

Starter has showcased his talent at various venues across the city, sharing the stage with notable artistes such as Sandra Ndebele, DJ Fantan, and Levels at The Vista. He draws inspiration from his surroundings and life experiences, citing Killer T as a significant influence: “I was inspired by one of the big artistes in Zimbabwe, Killer T. I like his style and the message he gives to people in his music. Also, life, things, and activities that happen ekasi, and people’s lives inspire me a lot, then I end up creating something from that.”

Despite his burgeoning talent, the musician faced numerous challenges, particularly a lack of initial support from his mother.

“I faced a lot of challenges along my journey as a child who lived with a single parent. My mother was overprotective and was not happy to see me doing music.

“I hardly did my rehearsals. However, with time, she started understanding my talent after hearing some of my music being played in the streets. During the lockdown, it was hard to attend studio sessions. Another challenge is finances and sponsorship, and it is hard to get links with big artists and producers.”

Looking ahead, Walter has many projects lined up for the last quarter of the year.

“I have many projects coming up which will see me performing in various venues, and I say to my fans, put on your dancing shoes as the stage will be hotter this year.”