WATCH: Meeting Cassper, a game-changer for Sipho

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Sipho Ncube (25) a talented visual artist based in Bulawayo, had the rare opportunity to meet and present a portrait to renowned South African musician, Cassper Nyovest.

The encounter that has become a game-changer for the artist took place last weekend at the Holiday Inn, where Cassper Nyovest was booked. He was in the city for a performance at the Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival.

Ncube said he saw Cassper Nyovest’s visit as an opportunity for him to gain exposure so he decided to draw a portrait of the musician.

“When I heard about Cassper Nyovest’s trip to Zimbabwe, I knew that the visit would be a great opportunity for me to get exposure as an artist. So I decided to draw a portrait of him and hopefully, be able to present it to him as a gift.

“It took me two weeks to draw the portrait and it was such a great moment when the meeting with him was facilitated and I handed him the portrait. He was so excited and said he appreciated the gesture,” said Ncube.

To his pleasant surprise, Cassper decided to give the artist a token of appreciation in the form of money.

“We took photos with the portrait and I was thrilled to have my work recognised by such a big name in the music industry.”

Ncube, who works from the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo discovered his artistic talent at a young age while attending King George Primary School. After completing his secondary education, he pursued a course at the Mzilikazi Art Craft Centre.

Following the completion of his course, he secured attachment at the National Art Gallery, which eventually led to him obtaining studio space to continue his artistic endeavours.

Portraits of notable personalities that he has drawn include, President Mnangagwa and the late Joshua Malinga.

Ncube’s artistic talent has gained recognition beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, with his artwork being purchased by individuals from South Africa, California, and the Netherlands.

However, his journey has not been without challenges as he highlighted the financial commitment required to sustain his art career.

“As an artist, it’s tough to make ends meet and it needs commitment. Rental costs for studio space are high and there’s no guarantee of income each month. It’s hard to plan when you don’t know how much money you’ll make,” he said. – @TashaMutsibaW