WATCH: Mhindirira bounces back at Bosso but …….

Fungai Muderere

HIGHLANDERS’ “cum back” midfielder Devine Mhindira is officially back at training amid revelations by coach Kelvin Kaindu that the player has not fully recovered from a near career threatening injury he picked last season.

Watch here: https://youtu.be/9Nfdh45B3Jg

The diminutive midfielder, who was at Bosso Annual General Meeting (AGM) held earlier on this year, labelled as a bad apple by club’s ex-chairman Jonhfat, recently came back to the club to join his teammates for pre-season, in protest of the fact that he is being owed by the Bulawayo football giants.

Speaking at the club’s press conference held this morning, Kaindu said while they are happy that all the players that picked up knocks during their blockbuster tie against Dynamos played Sunday, Mhindirira is still to recover.

“In our last game we had minor knocks but we are happy that everyone has recovered. However, Devine Mhindirira is still injured, he is not very far from recovery. He is training with the rest of the team. We are working hand in hand with him and doctors trying to make sure he gets fit. He is getting up,” said Kaindu.

Asked on Darlington Munkuli’s injury update, the Zambian coach said: “With regards to Darlington is still work in progress. We will give you an update once he sees a specialist.”

Bosso are set to take on city neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs in a derby tie that will be played at Barbourfields on Sunday.-@FungaiMuderere