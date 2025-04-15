Watch: Mic check – It’s Mzoe7 stealing the show, again!

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Bulawayo-based musician Mzoe7 is proving that versatility is the name of the game in the entertainment industry. Once known solely for his musical prowess, Mzoe7 is now cementing his place as a high-energy Master of Ceremonies (MC), a transformation that was on full display during the recent Bulawayo Piano Festival held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Commanding a crowd of over 2 000 revellers, Mzoe7 was not just on stage, he owned it. From directing the flow of performances to igniting bursts of laughter and excitement, his natural charisma and ability to connect with audiences made it clear: this is no side gig; it’s part of his artistic evolution.

As DJ Keezy_AM dropped the beats, Mzoe7’s voice pierced through the airwaves, drawing fans to the front of the stage, curious to see the man behind the booming, animated voice. With perfect timing, he threw in trending social media chants like “Uzenenye!”, sending the crowd into fits of laughter and creating an atmosphere of pure joy.

Reflecting on his transition and growing reputation as a skilled MC, Mzoe7 shared his secret on social media: it’s all in the preparation.

“People always ask me why I’m such a great performer on stage. Apart from rehearsals, I always check out the setup beforehand so I know what type of stage I’m on. I meet the sound and lighting team and build relationships with the service providers; those behind-the-scenes guys make the real show.

“Shoutout to everyone I’ve worked with and those I’ll work with in the future.”

Mzoe7’s journey into MCing began in April last year at the Bulawayo Shutdown show. What started as a trial run has now become a strong pillar of his growing brand as a dynamic entertainer.

In an industry where adaptability is key, Mzoe7 continues to show that his artistry knows no bounds.