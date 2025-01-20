Watch: Military Parade held for National Hero Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba

delegates following proceedings at the Travel talk seminar in Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is conducting a military parade for national hero Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba, who passed away last Wednesday.



The parade is being held at Imbizo Barracks on the outskirts of Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Valerio Sibanda is the chief mourner, while ZNA Commander Lieutenant General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe is part of the parade.

Also present are Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube and Provincial Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni.

Major General (Retired) Siziba will be buried on Wednesday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.