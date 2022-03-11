WATCH: Minister Mutsvangwa tours Zim Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, has addressed the Zimbabwe-Dubai Media Day and Networking event where she implored potential investors to take up opportunities in the country’s media sector.

She also highlighted that Zimbabwe was transforming its economy in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of creating an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The minister also conducted a tour of the Zimbabwe Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, where Zimbabwe is participating alongside other 191 states.

The event is a key highlight of the expo, which is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The media event was hosted at the Angola Pavilion and attended by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UAE, Lovemore Mazemo, Zimbabwe Pavilion Commissioner General, Amb Mary Mubi, Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, Zimpapers board chairman, Dr Tommy Sithole, chief executive officer, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, international investors, local and foreign media industry executives and invited guests.