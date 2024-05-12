WATCH: Ministers Ncube and Mavhunga meet former freedom fighters in Bulawayo to address welfare concerns

Online Reporter

TWO Cabinet Ministers are holding a meeting with former freedom fighters in Bulawayo with the agenda of addressing their welfare issues.

Watch here :https://youtu.be/AUX27BkFKbw

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Cde Monica Mavhunga are holding the meeting at the provincial war veterans offices in Entumbane.

Scores of freedom fighters have gathered at the provincial offices.

The Cabinet Ministers are undergoing a briefing before they address the gathering.

Senior Zanu-PF officials including politburo member Cde Elifasi Mashaba are part of the meeting.

It will be the first time for Cde Mavhunga to meet former freedom fighters in Bulawayo since her appointment to the Ministry.