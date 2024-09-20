Watch: Ministry of Industry and Commerce warns businesses against illegal practices and consumer deception

Senior Business Writer

Ministry of Industry and Commerce chief director for commerce and consumer affairs Dr Douglas Runyowa has said businesses must operate in line with the law, good ethics and must avoid indiscipline all the time as it attracts punitive measures.

On Friday in Bulawayo, he told captains of industry that the ministry continue to note with concern illegal practices by some unscrupulous businesses, who are short-changing consumers through deceptive tendencies of selling products which are underweight.

Underweight products can arise at any point in the value chain before the product reaches the end user.

Already, some businesses have been penalised, including prosecution for malpractices.

According to the Consumer Protection Act, it is a crime to sell products whose labels and trade descriptions are manipulated to mislead consumers.

In line with the mandate of protecting consumers against unjust trading practices, as well as deceptive, misleading, unfair or fraudulent conduct, the Trade Measures Department, Consumer Protection Commission and other relevant agencies of the Government continue to undertake campaigns targeting businesses involved in these illicit and deceptive practices.