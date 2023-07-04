WATCH: Miss Ecotourism eyes world stage

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

NEWLY crowned Miss Ecotourism Africa, Patience Tangira, has launched her advocacy as she prepares to represent the country and continent in the Miss Ecotourism World pageant taking place in Durban in September.

The advocacy, which focuses on the conservation and sustainability of wetlands, was launched through a glamorous event, hosted at a local restaurant in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The event was attended by various tourism organisations, beauty and cosmetics companies, local designers, and representatives from the education sector.

The opening of the event was marked by a green carpet photoshoot. The ceremony was decorated by amazing performances from local musicians, dancers, and actors.

In her speech, Tangira said her aim is to take advantage of the environmental clubs in primary schools to spread awareness of wetlands conservation. She appealed to sponsors to assist her in this endeavour.

“My advocacy is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 14, ‘Life under Water’. I wish to extend it to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education under the ‘Catch them young’ banner ecotourism clubs, which will seek to promote and educate about wetlands and their importance.

“Wetlands are important to humanity as they serve as attractive sites, a source of income, an educational hub, home for underwater species and a water source. Therefore, I believe a lot should be done to ensure that they remain in existence,” she said.

The 20-year-old was crowned Miss Ecotourism Africa in April and the advocacy launch was one of the first steps in her preparation for the Miss Ecotourism World Pageant.

Reigning Miss Ecotourism World, Amanda Peresu Moyo who is the national director for Miss Ecotourism also graced the event and pledged her support for Tangira, whom she is set to travel with to Durban.

Tangira’s manager and spokesperson, Mthokozisi Philip Masuku cited that the beauty queen has a long journey ahead as she prepares for the competition. He also called on sponsors and family to remain supportive.

“There can never be a queen without advocacy and in choosing these advocacies, beauty queens pay close attention to the things affecting their societies. As such, they need support for them to be able to achieve their goals and contribute to community development.

“It is no secret that pageants can be stressful as there’s a need for models to balance their social lives and pageantry journey. Parental support is very vital and it takes a society to raise a powerful leader, which is what we are trying to do with these young women,” Masuku said.